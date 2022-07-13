Search

13 Jul 2022

New plan for three storey apartments on Portlaoise cottage site

Lynda Kiernan

13 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A planning application will soon be lodged seeking another apartment block on a Portlaoise road that is undergoing rapid development.

Creanross Ltd has notified its intention to apply to Laois County Council for planning permission for the construction of a 3 storey apartment block containing nine apartments.

The applicant says it will use the existing shared access onto Harpur's Lane.

The site in question is 2 Harpur's Lane, R32 TXF7, a semi-detached small cottage, two doors west from the former Centrepoint site.

Harpur's Lane is a narrow residential road parallel to the town's railway track, that is seeing rapid high density development. The road is also home to one of the town's biggest primary schools with over 800 children.

Two large construction sites are underway at either end of the road.

At the town end, Owenass Developments is building two apartment blocks, one five storey, another four storey, with a nursing home to follow in phase two.

At the Ballyfin road end, Fewer Harrington & Partners is building a 90 bed three storey nursing home in two phases as well as 52 dwellings including apartments and houses. Image of proposed building below.

Meanwhile the former Centrepoint shopping centre, now demolished is awaiting future development, situated halfway down Harpur's Lane. 

