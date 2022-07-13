Pest control failings highlighted in Closure Order served on Laois take away

A Closure Order issued to a Laois fast food outlet cited “persistent and recurring failure to comply” with the food safety laws and highlighted pest control failings.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today reported that five Closure Orders were served on food businesses during the month of June for breaches of food safety legislation. The Enforcement Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE).

A Closure Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on Roma Take Away, Main Street, Portarlington, Co Laois.

Inspectors visited the outlet on June 8. They noted “The Food Business Operator failed to put in place, implement and maintain a permanent procedure or procedures based on the HACCP principles.”

They said: “In the absence of appropriate HACCP based food safety management procedures the food business operator cannot demonstrate that products placed on the market have been produced, processed and stored safely and there is an increased risk that unsafe food may be offered for sale to consumers.”

Inspectors found that: “There was evidence that articles, fittings and equipment coming into contact with food were not effectively cleaned and disinfected. There was evidence that cleaning and disinfection was not taking place at a frequency sufficient to avoid any risk of contamination. This lack of adequate cleaning in the premise(Sic) was identified during previous inspections and continues to be an issue.”

They also found: “The food business operator failed to ensure that food handlers are supervised or effectively trained in food hygiene matters commensurate with their work activities. In particular food handlers demonstrated a lack of understanding of basic food hygiene requirements”

Inspectors also noted that: “The food business operator failed to provide to consumers accurate written particulars of any allergen in the food made available for sale from the food business.”

They noted the presence of undeclared allergens could cause a potentially life threatening allergic reaction.

Inspectors found: “The food business operator failed to ensure that the premises were maintained in a manner that would prevent possible pest entry to the premises and thereby prevent possible contamination of foods. The pest screen over the open rear external door does not close completely and does not remain closed when the external door is open thereby allowing possible pest entry directly into an area where foods were observed to be uncovered while cooling.”

The risk posed, they noted: “Entry of pests into the food premises poses a risk of contamination of foods which is a risk to public health.”

The closure order was one of four issued last month. Some of the reasons for the Enforcement Orders in June include: a lack of pest prevention and control measures with rodent droppings visible in the premises; food handlers demonstrated a lack of understanding regarding the use of protective clothing and headgear, as well as a lack of understanding to prevent contamination from jewellery when preparing food; personal items such as a vape kit, car keys and mobile phones stored directly above cooling food; a lack of adequate labelling to facilitate traceability; undeclared allergen information; inadequate handwashing facilities and no food safety management system in place.

Chief Executive of FSAI, Dr Pamela Byrne said that it is unacceptable that staff are unaware of their responsibilities as food handlers.

“Food business owners have a duty to their customers, their staff and themselves to ensure food regulations are being followed on their premises. It is not acceptable firstly that staff are not wearing appropriate protective clothing and secondly that they are unaware of the risks of possible food contamination when they do not follow such food preparation guidance. Staff must be properly trained and/or supervised to ensure compliance with the legal requirements and attention must be paid to the basics of good handwashing, effective cleaning and proper storage of food. These legal requirements are in place to ensure that consumers’ health is not being put at risk. Enforcement Orders are not served for minor breaches and consumers have a right to safe food.”

Aside from the Portarlington premises, Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on: The Hudson Rooms (restaurant)(Closed area: Ground floor bar and indoor seating area) at Unit 3 Western End Rotunda, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Fonthill Road North, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

The Hudson Rooms (restaurant) (Closed area: Ground floor kitchen area, first floor bar and rear storage to ensure entire food operation has ceased), at the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Clondalkin, Dublin. Apache Pizza, 37 Main Street, Blackrock, Dublin

One Closure Order was served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on: Han Lin Palace (now under new management from 18 June 2022) (restaurant), 13-15 Bridge Street, Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

Also, during the month of June, one prosecution was taken by the HSE in relation to: Freestyle Buffet, 23-24 North Main Street, Cork.

Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website. Closure Orders and Improvement Orders will remain listed in the enforcement reports on the website for a period of three months from the date of when a premises is adjudged to have corrected its food safety issue, with Prohibition Orders being listed for a period of one month.