Portlaoise shopkeeper wishes Lotto winner well

The Portlaoise shopkeeper who sold a €500,000 ticket has wished the latest local winning lotto player well.

EuroMillions players are being urged to check their tickets very carefully today after a player in the Portlaoise area scooped the top prize of €500,000 in Tuesday night’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Gala store on Grattan Street in Portlaoise.

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s (12th July) EuroMillions Plus draw were: 13, 15, 33, 34, 40.

Shop owner Bosco Ramsbottom said he was thrilled to get the call about the Tuesday night win: “We’re a small, local friendly shop operating 21 years, employing 23 people. We’re absolutely delighted to hear about the win. There’s a great buzz in store with lots of our customers coming in and out of the shop checking their tickets. We wish the winner the very best of luck.”

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth €500,000, and keep it safe. They should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Last night’s EuroMillions Plus top prize win marks the second big win for Laois National Lottery players in the space of days after a Daily Million player won the top prize of €1 million in Sunday’s 2pm draw after purchasing their ticket at Tesco Portlaoise.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said a winner has come forward to claim the €1 million prize from Sunday. Nobody has yet contacted the National Lottery in relation to last night’s €500,000 prize.