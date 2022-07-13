Search

13 Jul 2022

'I couldn’t believe it' says €1 million Portlaoise Lotto winner

‘Mam, you better take a seat for what I’m about to tell you’

Staff at Tesco Portlaoise in Co. Laois were overjoyed to hear that their shop sold the top prize €1 million winning ticket for Sunday’s (10th July) 2pm Daily Million draw. (Photography to be issued by

Eoghan MacConnell

13 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

There was a great buzz in the National Lottery’s winner’s room this afternoon after a Daily Million player in Portlaoise came forward to claim their top prize of €1 million from Sunday’s 2pm draw.  

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Tesco in Portlaoise. The winner has officially become the 22nd National Lottery millionaire of 2022 following their weekend top prize win.  

The winner, who wishes to keep their win private, spoke of what they did when they realised they won the million-euro prize:  

“I couldn’t believe it. I kept checking my ticket over and over again. The first thing I did was call my mother and said ‘Mam, you better take a seat for what I’m about to tell you’. At first, she was a little worried and thought it might be bad news, but she was roaring and cheering when I told her the good news. I’m looking forward to taking care of my mam and extended family. I can’t wait to travel and especially tick America off my bucket list as I’ve never been. And, of course, I would love to buy my own home for the first time ever,” they said. 

The Daily Million prize marks the second big win for Laois National Lottery players in the space of days after a EuroMillions player won the top prize of €500,000 in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw after purchasing their ticket in the Gala store on Grattan Street in Portlaoise.

