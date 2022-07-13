Search

13 Jul 2022

Plan for new metal scrapyard in Portlaoise

Plan for new metal scrapyard in Portlaoise

Lynda Kiernan

13 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A licence to open an new metal recycling scrapyard in Portlaoise is being sought.

A Laois company has announced its intention to seek planning permission for a permit to run a new waste management facility to take in scrap metal at Zone 1, Clonminam Industrial Estate in Knockmay.

AlPacific Limited from Dublin Road, Portlaoise will be sending the application to Laois County Council this week.

They state in a planning notice in the Leinster Express newspaper, that the activity will be under Classes 2,3 and 4 of the Waste Management Act.

This includes the reception, storage and recovery of waste vehicles and of end-of-life vehicles, of crashed or immobilised vehicles, and of scrap metal. 

