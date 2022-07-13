Laois pub closed as death of proprietor's father announced

A Laois community is mourning the loss of a highly regarded man, with a local pub closed by the proprietor for a period of mourning for his father.

The death of Jim Moss has been announced by his son Tom Moss.

Jim from Derrycloney, Mountmellick, Laois, died this Wednesday, July 13, peacefully at home in the company of his loving family.

He was retired from Eircom (P&T), and was predeceased by his dear wife Breda. His loss is deeply regretted by his loving family.

Funeral details have not yet been announced.

Tom gave the following message, to be met with hundreds of expressions of sympathy and tributes to his father, many describing him as "an absolute gentleman".

"We are closed today and tomorrow as a mark of respect for our dear dad Jim Moss who passed away this morning. He was so proud to be our very first customer back in September last year. A true gentleman," he said.

He shared this lovely photograph of the proud moment.

"I'm really so very sorry to hear that Jim has passed away, a nicer man I don’t think I’ve ever met, he put the gentle into gentleman. May he rest in peace," Stephanie Thompson said.

"So sad to hear of Jim's passing. Can still hear him rising Red Joe in the corner of the lounge in Moloney's back in the day. A gentle respectful man in every way. May he rest in eternal peace," Jason Kelly said.