Laois Gaisce Gold winner thanks late mother for her support

The Gaisce Gold awards day was a bittersweet moment for young Mountrath woman Kathy Seale.

A graduate of the National Learning Network in Portlaoise, Kathy received the President’s top prize along with 79 of the best and brightest young Irish people last week.

Her thoughts on the day were with her late mother, Kathleen Seale who tragically died last January 31 in a farming accident.

“I thank my mother. She supported and encouraged me to go for the Gold Gaisce. She was a lovely woman, she would do anything for anyone, she loved being in the community. I miss her very much,” Kathy told the Leinster Express.

A daughter of Gerry Seale, Kathy has three brothers. With restrictions on numbers at the awards day, she was accompanied by former NLN Portlaoise teacher and good friend, Annmarie Byrne.

“Annmarie has been a wonderful teacher and now a friend. The day was fabulous, we had lunch at Gaisce House and the president provided buses to bring us to the Áras. It was a lovely experience, it was so big, the gardens are huge. I know that the president loves poetry, social justice and climate action and they interest me too. It was a very proud day,” Kathy said.

She had already achieved her Bronze and Silver Medals whilst attending NLN Portlaoise with the school's support, and remained in touch with them to continue to the Gold.

“I just wanted to complete the three awards and go for the gold,” she said.

In order to receive the Gold Medal, Kathy developed her practical skills in cooking and pyrography. As part of her Community Involvement Challenge, she volunteered for Vincent de Paul, the Jack and Jill Foundation, Oxfam, Irish Guide Dogs and Pieta House.

She completed Darkness into Light, Mini Marathons and virtual Mini Marathons on their behalf.

For her Physical Recreation Challenge, Kathy got involved with Laois Sports Partnership and took up soccer, basketball and attending the gym. For her Adventure Journey, she participated in a hike in the Slieve Blooms with fellow students from NLN Portlaoise and NLN Tullamore where they covered 80km over four days.

The Resident Project called for a shared activity with a group in a residential setting for five days. Not letting Covid-19 restrictions stop her, Kathy participated in a virtual residential project online with people from all over Ireland where they were all given a specific task to complete. She had to learn about virtual breakout rooms for group discussions through Zoom and how to create and record a slideshow so she could present her work to the Gaisce Team.

“I had never used Zoom before or Excel, it was bizarre working from home, I found it very strange. I had never done pyrography and enjoyed that, as well as an art and design course at LOETB in Portlaoise, it was brilliant, I was delighted to complete it.

Kathy has a learning disability and urges anyone else facing similar challenges to aim for the president’s award too.

“Just go for it. Start with the Bronze and work up. I hope to do more courses at LOETB now, and I work four days a week in Oxfam and I will start a Level 4 in Excel in September. I have my drivers licence and I want to get driving more and be independent,” she said.

The staff of NLN Portlaoise praised Kathy for her achievements.

Annmarie Morrin is Transition Instructor at NLN Portlaoise.

“Kathy has undertaken all the five challenges for her Gaisce Gold Medal and is a well deserving recipient of this prestigious award. Here at NLN Portlaoise, we are all so very proud of Kathy. Well done Kathy,” she said.