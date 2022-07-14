Search

14 Jul 2022

Next phase of Mountmellick N80 road closure announced

Next phase of Mountmellick N80 road closure announced

Road closure in Mountmellick. Photo: Lynda Kiernan

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

14 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

The second phase of road closures in the Laois town of Mountmellick has been announced.

The main N80 road was shut when essential roadworks began in the Laois town of Mountmellick this week, with some 10,000 trucks and cars daily being diverted around the town.

The first section of road undergoing resurfacing is Irishtown, between Anngrove Stud roundabout and the notorious bottleneck T-junction at Glanbia.

Phase two of the work will involve a bigger impact on traffic, removing it completely 24 hours a day for three weeks.

Laois County Council has announced its intention to close the N80 from Anngrove Stud, Irishtown, right out the Portlaoise road as far as Derrycloney junction, where traffic often diverts under an old railway bridge towards Tullamore to avoid Mountmellick traffic.

Laois pub closed as death of proprietor's father announced

"The road will be closed from the 27th of July to the 19th August for a full 24 hours closure. The closure is necessary to facilitate road resurfacing. Diversions will be clearly signposted," the council says. 

Traffic will be diverted around by Emo and Portlaoise.

The roadworks will eventually focus on the main street, between the Glanbia T-junction and the Moore Street roundabout, with that work to be done at night. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media