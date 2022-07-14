IN PICTURES: Spectacularly sunny in Laois at summer vintage fun day

All roads for vintage vehicle fans led to Laois for Raheen Vintage rally and family fun day on a spectacularly sunny July Sunday.
The event was held in aid of The Midlands Down Syndrome Centre and Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association on July 10 in Corbally on the Portlaoise Road. Photographer Alf Harvey was there for the Leinster Express / Laois Live - Tap next to see more of his pictures.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.