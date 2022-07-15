Death Notices for Laois - Friday, July 15, 2022

Patrick Phelan - Mountrath and Castletown

The death took place on Wednesday, July 13 of Patrick (Pat) Phelan of New Line Close, Mountrath and Castletown.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents William and Maureen, brothers Eamonn and Charlie, sister Carmel. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Betty, sons Paul and Mark, daughter Orna, sisters Margaret, Monica, Anne and Maeve, brothers Sean and Joseph, daughter in law Caoimhe and adored grandson Fionn, Orna's partner John, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing in Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown (EirCode R32 TN84) this Friday evening from 5pm with rosary in the Funeral Home at 8pm. Removal from his home this Saturday morning (July 16th) to arrive at St. Edmund's Church, Castletown (R32 KT22) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Ballyfin.

Pat's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on St Edmunds Church Facebook page using the following link https://m.facebook.com/stedmundschurchcastletown/

Con Carroll - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, July 13 of Con Carroll of Swords, Co. Dublin and formerly of Rathdowney.

Peacefully, in the presence of his loving family and under the wonderful care of the staff at St. Anne's Ward, Beaumont Hospital. Beloved father of the late David. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, daughters Lorraine, Aisling and Suzanne, sons-in-law Pat and Stuart, grandchildren Lauren, Daniel, Saoirse, Ronan, Calum and Millie, great-grandchildren Jack, Jorja and Danny, sister Eileen, brother-in-law Micksie, sister-in-law Mag, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday (15th July) evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday (16th July) morning to St. Cronan's Church, Brackenstown arriving for 10am. Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Crematorium. You can view the funeral Mass live on the church webcam through the following link.

Webcam link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-cronans-church-brackenstown-swords

Jim Moss - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, July 13 of Jim Moss of Derrycloney, Mountmellick.



Peacefully at home with his loving daughters, Catherine, Edelle and Eileen, and sons Tom, Brian and Alan by his side. Predeceased by his dear wife Breda (nee Tobin), his sisters Moira and Ann and brother Ger. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, sisters Eileen and Frances, sons-in-law John and Fergal, granddaughters Eva, Ella and Chloe, grandsons Ted and Jim, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and his many friends and neighbours. Retired employee, Eircom (P&T).

Reposing at his home, Derrycloney, Mountmellick, R32C7H9 on Friday, 15th of July, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from his home on Saturday, 16th July, to St. Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick for requiem Mass at 10am with burial immediately afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Family time on Saturday morning, please.

Jim’s requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

Stephen Holohan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, July 13 of Stephen Holohan of Griffith Avenue, Drumcondra and formerly Portlaoise.

Peacefully at home, beloved husband of Marian and much loved father of Kate; lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife and daughter, son-in-law John, his adored grandchildren John Jnr and Kora, his brothers Willie, Eamonn and Enda, sisters Brigid and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Patricia Finnegan - Rosenallis

The death took place on Tuesday, July 12 of Patricia (Trish) Finnegan (née Conroy) of Crumlin and formerly of Rosenallis.

Peacefully, at home. Beloved mother of Damien, Seamus, Thomas and Anne. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, brother Vin, sisters Francie, Phil, Bernie and Anna-May, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 177 Crumlin Road, Dublin 12 on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am in St Agnes Church,Crumlin, followed by burial to Newland's Cross Cemetery.

Patrick Dunphy - Durrow

The death took place on Monday, July 11 of Patrick (Pat) Dunphy of Patrick Street, Durrow.



Pat passed away at Midlands Regional Hospital after a short illness, borne with courage and dignity and surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his father Simon and brother in law Eamon. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Teresa, brothers Kieran and Sean, sisters Marie, Noeleen and Cora, sisters in law Pauline and Tara, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, large circle of friends especially those in Durrow Angling Club.

Reposing at his mother's residence in Patrick's Street from 2pm on Wednesday 13th July with Rosary on Thursday 14th July at 7pm. Removal on Friday 15th at 10.30am to The Church of The Holy Trinity, Durrow, arriving at 11am for Requiem Mass with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.