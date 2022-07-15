New free public wi-fi launched in Laois towns

Laois County Council has launched new free WIFI for the people of in the hearts of Portarlington and Stradbally.

In Portarlington the free WIFI is available in the Peoples Park and Link Road between the Fire Station and the Swimming Pool, Main Street and at the Library , there is also free internal access in the Library .

In Stradbally the free WIFI is available in the Market Square and in The Art House both externally and internally.

This roll out is happening as part of an European Initiative WIFI4EU which promotes free WIFI within public spaces across the municipalities of the European Union.

The project is funded through the EU, to promote access to Wi-Fi connectivity in public spaces in municipalities throughout Europe, with matching funding provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development for WIFI installation.

The Council expressed its gratitude to both funding partners on this, without which it would not have been possible.

The local authority said free WIFI in the town of Portarlington and Stradbally is designed to enhance the public realm in the town and encourage people to come into the town centre and avail of all the services in tandem with this free service.

Mr Gerry Buckley and his team from NIS Ltd based in Midlands, on behalf of Laois County Council who have installed the infrastructure to deliver the Service. We wish to thank him and his team for their engagement with all stakeholders and timely roll out of the service.

Antoinette Brennan is , The Broadband Officer.

"This is a very exciting times for both Portarlington and Stradbally towns as it is the very first time LCC can offer Free WIFI in public places throughout these towns. This would not have been possible without the support of local businesses that are among locations servicing their area. We would like to thank them for coming on board to support this initiative and in doing so have facilitated Laois County Council with access to Broadband. She also thanked The EU and Department of Rural Community Department for funding this project and to Gerry Buckley and his team in NIS for the prompt rollout.

Accessing WIFI4EU is a straightforward process that does not require the user to input any personal information or passwords. Users connect wirelessly to the WIFI4EU network and agree to the Terms and Conditions. As part of the implementation, all safeguards in relation to web content filtering will be put in place. This will ensure that only content deemed to be safe can be viewed on the internet by users.

The project is already available in Portlaoise and will continue to be rolled out in the various towns and villages in the remaining Municipal Districts over the next few weeks –, Abbeyleix, Mountmellick, Mountrath, Camross, Ballinakill and Borris in Ossory.

Angela McEvoy, Director of Services Laois County Council stated: "The WIFI4EU project is designed to enhance the public realm in the town and we offer our thanks to local businesses that are among locations servicing their area".

Caroline Hofman Chief Executive of Laois Chamber stated: "Connectivity throughout the county is more important than ever, and the launch of WIFI4EU is a landmark project for Portarlington and Stradbally. This project will further enhance connectivity in the town, making both towns an even more attractive place to live, work and visit".

Gerry Buckley NIS stated: "NIS have worked closely with Laois county council, on engaging with the local businesses and community groups to ensure the project had the maximum impact. We have had great cooperation in working with Laois County Council team lead by Antionette Brennan".

Jake Ryan, Principal Officer DRCD stated: "He thanked LCC for the invitation to the Launch and stated the Department of Rural and Community Department were very supportive of this EU initiative and how the DRCD were dedicated to the joint funding of this project. He was delighted to know how important WIFI4EU is for the towns of Portarlington and Stradbally".