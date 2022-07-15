Laois Minister and TD welcome prison recruitment

Minister Sean Fleming and Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan have welcomed the opening of recruitment of 344 prison officers.

Welcoming the news that the Irish Prison Service has opened a new campaign, Minister Fleming said: “This Recruit Prison Officer competition I would see as being particularly of interest to people in Laois and surrounding counties with possible opportunities to work in the prison services in Portlaoise. Such posts would offer people the opportunity to live and work locally with this frontline service.”

Also welcoming the announcement, Deputy Flanagan encouraged people to consider a career as a prison officer. Deputy Flanagan has encouraged people to consider the Irish Prison Service as a career. “I am delighted that the 2022 Recruit Prison Officer competition has now opened, allowing people the opportunity to join this frontline service. Being a Prison Officer is a very challenging and rewarding role,” he remarked.

He said: “Prisoners will look to you, as the most accessible people they have in their lives, as figures of authority and also as people to learn from. You will have the opportunity to help prisoners see their time in custody as an opportunity to change their lives for the better and as a fresh beginning.”

Deputy Flanagan said: “The role of Prison Officers can be both challenging and rewarding and training will provide applicants with a greater understanding of the complex role a prison officer will face, which combines the provision of safe and secure custody, with care and rehabilitation of our prisoners.”

The competition is being run by the Public Appointments Service on behalf of the Irish Prison Service. The Irish Prison Service intends to recruit up to 144 Recruit Prison Officers in 2022 with an additional 200 in 2023.

Details around the Job Details, eligibility, educational qualifications, pay are available on https://www.publicjobs.ie/en/