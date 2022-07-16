Search

16 Jul 2022

Laois man completes 2,500km walk from his front door

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

16 Jul 2022

A Laois man has completed quite a walk from his front door, 2,500km long.

Eamonn Culliton started walking last April from his Portlaoise home, with the madcap idea of walking all the way to the Camino de Compostela in the south of Spain.

In roasting hot temperatures, he has done it just over three months later.

A jubilant and no doubt footsore Eamonn shared this photo on Friday, July 15, to delight from his supporters back home and around the world.

His camino was all to raise money for cancer research by the Irish Cancer Society.

It is in memory of his sister Alice Culliton who died at Christmas in 2020.

Donations are still coming in, but the total is currently at €14,896.

Donate on his gofundme page here. 

Read a recent update from Eamonn to the Leinster Express here. 

Laois man nears end of 2,500km camino for cancer research

Warm congratulations are flooding in to Eamonn, including this lovely message from his proud daughter Carolyn in Australia.

"Well done, Dad! 2500km covered, what an amazing achievement, for such a great cause! Enjoy a well deserved beer now     Irish Pilgrim Eamonn Culliton".

"Congratulations!!! Well done Eamonn, Alice would be so proud of you," another supporter posted. 

