Search

16 Jul 2022

Prison sentence for criminal damage in Laois

Man remanded on €35,000 Laois drugs charge

Man appeared at Portlaoise District Court via videolink

Reporter:

Court Reporter

16 Jul 2022 7:33 PM

A six month prison sentence was handed down to a man who admitted drug possession and criminal damage in Laois. 

James Jordan, 31, of Newtown, Ballybrophy was charged with possessing drugs for his own consumption at Knockanina, Mountrath on August 16 last. He was also charged with being intoxicated and engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour on the same date.

The defendant was further charged with criminal damage at Apartment 1, Phelans, Main Street, Castletown, at 12 A Woodbrook, Mountrath and at Portlaoise Garda Station where a cell mattress was ripped on a date between August 16 and 17, 2021. 

Judge Patricia Cronin noted the defendant has been in custody in relation to the charges for some time. She recalled hearing the facts previously and noted that the man had 14 previous convictions. 

Solicitor Philip Meagher said his client had been in “an extremely agitated state” at the time of the offending. He said the defendant had attended the psychiatric unit in Portlaoise and was diagnosed with Schizophrenia. 

Mr Meagher explained that “he was abusing substances, he would say, to deal with his anxiety.” He said: “He has been doing very well in custody since then” but he explained that the prison regime was very difficult due to Covid. “He is clean now, he did a detox in prison,” he added. 

Noting the defendant’s progress, Judge Cronin imposed a three month sentence for the criminal damage at Phelans, three months consecutive for the damage at Woodbrook, Mountrath and she took into consideration the criminal damage at Portlaoise Garda Station. 

Judge Cronin imposed a six week concurrent sentence for the threatening and abusive behaviour charge and she took the public intoxication and drug possession charges into consideration. She backdated the total of six months to August 18, 2021.  

At the request of Garda Keith Hartnett, Judge Cronin granted an order for the destruction of the drugs.    

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media