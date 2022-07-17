Probation report for man who stole €7 of clothing

Portlaoise District Court
A probation report was ordered in relation to a man who admitted stealing €7 worth of clothes from Penneys in Portlaoise.
Martin Harty, 28, 4 Alleys Lane, Roscrea, Co Tipperary entered a guilty plea to the charge arising from the incident on June 16 this year.
His counsel asked for a probation report in relation to the matter. She said he had no previous for theft and “he was taking certain tablets when the incident occurred.”
Judge Patricia Cronin said “the facts would need to be heard on the next date.” She put the matter back to November 10 for a probation report.
