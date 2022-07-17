Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, July 17, 2022

Barney Dunne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, July 16 of Barney Dunne of Pallas Little, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at St James' Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Jer and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his brothers Tony, Jer and Pat, sisters Mary and Ann, sisters in law Mary, Teresa and Mary, nephews and nieces, Catherine, James, Padraig, Brian, Aoife, Diarmuid and Cathal, grandnieces and grandnephews, Kate, Joe, Daniel, Ciara, Fiadh, Alex and Caragh, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Sunday from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at St Fintan's Church, Ballyfin, for 11am Mass on Monday. Interment afterwards in Ballyfin Cemetery. House strictly private, family flowers only. Please observe Covid precautions.

Mary Holohan - Durrow

The death took place on Saturday, July 16 of Mary Holohan of Watercastle, Durrow.



Peacefully, at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Deeply regretted by her brother Liam, sister-in-law Mary, niece Emma, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Brigid O'Keeffe - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Saturday, July 16 of Brigid (Breda) O'Keeffe (née Wilson) of Clogheen, Monasterevin and formerly of Coolroe, Ballybrittas.

Peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving son Lar, daughters Breda, Patricia, Elaine, Orla and Tomasina, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday afternoon from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10:20am arriving St Peter and Paul's Church Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery Monasterevin.

Breda's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

Gerard Mulholland - Barrowhouse

The death took place on Friday, July 15 of Gerard Mulholland of Ballybeg House Barrowhouse, Athy.



Peacefully after a short illness. Predeceased by his brothers Patsy and Oweny, sisters Patricia and Philomena. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Phyllis, daughter Aisling, son in law David, grandson Gerard, family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm to 8pm on Sunday (July 17th). Requiem Mass on Monday (July 18th) in St Mary's Church, Barrowhouse at 11am. A private cremation will take place afterwards.

Stephen Holohan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, July 13 of Stephen Holohan of Griffith Avenue, Drumcondra and formerly Portlaoise.

Peacefully at home, beloved husband of Marian and much loved father of Kate; lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife and daughter, son-in-law John, his adored grandchildren John Jnr and Kora, his brothers Willie, Eamonn and Enda, sisters Brigid and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Monday afternoon with family in attendance from 5pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am in Corpus Christi Church, Homefarm Road. Funeral thereafter to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Patricia Finnegan - Rosenallis

The death took place on Tuesday, July 12 of Patricia (Trish) Finnegan (née Conroy) of Crumlin and formerly of Rosenallis.

Peacefully, at home. Beloved mother of Damien, Seamus, Thomas and Anne. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, brother Vin, sisters Francie, Phil, Bernie and Anna-May, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 177 Crumlin Road, Dublin 12 on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am in St Agnes Church,Crumlin, followed by burial to Newland's Cross Cemetery.