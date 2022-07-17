Search

17 Jul 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, July 17, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, July 17, 2022

Reporter:

Express Reporter

17 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Barney Dunne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, July 16 of Barney Dunne of Pallas Little, Portlaoise. 

Peacefully, at St James' Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Jer and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his brothers Tony, Jer and Pat, sisters Mary and Ann, sisters in law Mary, Teresa and Mary, nephews and nieces, Catherine, James, Padraig, Brian, Aoife, Diarmuid and Cathal, grandnieces and grandnephews, Kate, Joe, Daniel, Ciara, Fiadh, Alex and Caragh, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Sunday from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at St Fintan's Church, Ballyfin, for 11am Mass on Monday. Interment afterwards in Ballyfin Cemetery. House strictly private, family flowers only. Please observe Covid precautions.

Mary Holohan - Durrow

The death took place on Saturday, July 16 of Mary Holohan of Watercastle, Durrow. 

Peacefully, at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Deeply regretted by her brother Liam, sister-in-law Mary, niece Emma, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Brigid O'Keeffe - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Saturday, July 16 of Brigid (Breda) O'Keeffe (née Wilson) of Clogheen, Monasterevin and formerly of Coolroe, Ballybrittas.

Peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving son Lar, daughters Breda, Patricia, Elaine, Orla and Tomasina, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday afternoon from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10:20am arriving St Peter and Paul's Church Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery Monasterevin.

Breda's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

Gerard Mulholland - Barrowhouse

The death took place on Friday, July 15 of Gerard Mulholland of Ballybeg House Barrowhouse, Athy.

Peacefully after a short illness. Predeceased by his brothers Patsy and Oweny, sisters Patricia and Philomena. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Phyllis, daughter Aisling, son in law David, grandson Gerard, family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm to 8pm on Sunday (July 17th). Requiem Mass on Monday (July 18th) in St Mary's Church, Barrowhouse at 11am. A private cremation will take place afterwards. 

Stephen Holohan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, July 13 of Stephen Holohan of Griffith Avenue, Drumcondra and formerly Portlaoise.

Peacefully at home, beloved husband of Marian and much loved father of Kate; lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife and daughter, son-in-law John, his adored grandchildren John Jnr and Kora, his brothers Willie, Eamonn and Enda, sisters Brigid and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Monday afternoon with family in attendance from 5pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am in Corpus Christi Church, Homefarm Road. Funeral thereafter to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Patricia Finnegan - Rosenallis

The death took place on Tuesday, July 12 of Patricia (Trish) Finnegan (née Conroy) of Crumlin and formerly of Rosenallis.

Peacefully, at home. Beloved mother of Damien, Seamus, Thomas and Anne. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, brother Vin, sisters Francie, Phil, Bernie and Anna-May, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 177 Crumlin Road, Dublin 12 on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am in St Agnes Church,Crumlin, followed by burial to Newland's Cross Cemetery.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media