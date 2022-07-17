Search

17 Jul 2022

Told Gardai in Laois town to f**k off

A man who told Gardai to f**k off after he was found lying beside his bike on a road has been fined €305. 

Frank Byrne, 42, of Hillside Drive, Naas, Co Kildare was admitted being abusive on the Borris Road in Portlaoise and at Portlaoise Garda Station on June 20 last. 

Sgt Michael Tarpey said the gardai had found a male lying on the ground after falling off his bike in an “extremely intoxicated” state on the Borris Road at 1.30am on the night in question. When they approached he began “telling them to f**k off”. 

Sgt Tarpey explained that at 6am the man had arrived at the public office of Portlaoise Garda Station where he “became abusive” to gardai. He told the court the man had eight previous convictions. 

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrict said her client “accepts his behaviour on the night was outrageous.” She explained that his employment had ended a few days earlier and he had been drinking in his sister’s house on the night. 

Ms Fitzpatrick noted he “compounded matters” when he visited the garda station and “he is extremely embarrassed about his behaviour.” She said he was a qualified electrician and he had cycled to the house as he knew he would be having a drink. 

The defendant brought €200 to court and had written letters of apology, she said. The man is “conscious that there will be background vetting done on him for any new employment,” added Ms Fitzpatrick. 

Judge Patricia Cronin said “the gardai were there to help him. He was uncooperative and aggressive.” She said: “If he had complied with what the gardai were saying there wouldn’t have been a difficulty.” 

Describing the behaviour as entirely unacceptable, Judge Cronin fined him €105 for being intoxicated on the Borris Road and €200 for being abusive at Portlaoise Garda Station. She fixed recognisance in case of appeal.

