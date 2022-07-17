Motorist caught at 169kph in Laois failed roadside breath test

Pic Credit Laois Offaly Gardai
Laois Gardai say a motorist caught driving at 169kph on the motorway was twice the legal alcohol limit when tested this morning.
Gardai said the driver was detected travelling at 169kph in the 120km zone near Portlaoise where they failed a roadside breath test.
They were then conveyed to Portlaoise Garda Station where a second breath sample gave a reading which was double the legal alcohol limit.
Gardai stated: “Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol this morning detected this vehicle travelling at 169kph on the M7 near Portlaoise. The driver failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. A further breath sample taken at Portlaoise Garda Station was over twice the legal limit. The driver has been Charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court.”
