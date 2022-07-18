Plans lodged for 49 houses in Laois town

A developer is seeking permission to build 49 houses in Mountmellick.
Cubic Housing Ltd applied for planning permission for the units at Townparks, Mountmellick last week.
The development consists of 28 three bedroom houses, 13 two bedroom houses and eight duplex one bed properties.
The planning application includes a communal refuse storage, bicycle storage, construction of internal roads and footpaths.
The plans also include “surface level car parking, entrance point to adjoining public roads, pedestrian links, public lighting, landscaping, public open space, boundary treatments, provision of foul and surface water disposal, upgrade works and traffic calming to surrounding road network and all associated site works.”
A decision on the proposed development is expected to be made by Laois County Council in September.
