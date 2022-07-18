How long is the heatwave going to last? Met Éireann has the latest weather forecast

Met Éireann is forecasting a change in weather conditions with temperatures falling and rain on the way in the coming days.

Met Éireann expects the heat to breakdown on Tuesday night into Wednesday as the Low pressure system moves up over Ireland steering in cooler air from the west for the rest of the week. This could also bring some wet conditions on Wednesday.

It says temperatures will return to normal from Wednesday onwards with a fair amount of dry weather and a few showers up to Friday.

As for the weekend, the signs are that it will become more unsettled with rain moving in from the southwest on Saturday evening and with further rain or showers on Sunday, it will be mild though with highs in the high teens to low twenties.

The forecaster's farming section gives more details.

They say rainfall will be above average for most areas due to showery rain on Tuesday, with more settled conditions for a time before more significant rainfall develops later next weekend. The south and west will be the wettest regions, with slightly less rainfall further north and east.

They say sunshine will be average or above in the coming week with sunny spells often developing between any showers.

Met Éireann says indications are that next weekend will become more unsettled with rain moving in from the southwest on Saturday evening and with further rain or showers on Sunday, it will be mild though with highs in the high teens to low twenties.

National Forecast issued on Monday, July 18 at 11:48am

Monday: Very warm or hot with sunshine turning hazier later in the day. Most areas staying dry but isolated thundery showers will occur too. Temperatures will generally range from 27 to 32 degrees, however it will be a little cooler near coasts, especially where sea fog persists along west and northwest coasts.

A warm night with lowest temperatures of 14 to 19 or 20 degrees, warmest in the east. Dry across most areas with a mix of cloud and clear spells, but a few well scattered showers are possible. Some mist and fog will develop in parts too, in mostly light variable breezes.

Tuesday: Continuing very warm over the eastern half of the country with highest temperatures of 22 to 26 or 27 degrees; cooler and fresher elsewhere though with highs of 16 to 22 degrees. The day will bring a mix of cloud and hazy sunshine with scattered outbreaks of thundery rain and local lightning. Light variable breezes will veer northwesterly, freshening a small bit through the day.

Showery outbreaks in the east with some heavier bursts at times. Drier with clear spells to the west however there still may be a few isolated light showers. Cooler than previous nights with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, while northwest winds will ease light to moderate.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will return to average on Wednesday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and some scattered light showers during the morning becoming mostly confined to western fringes during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees generally, warmest in the southeast in mostly moderate northwest winds, fresh along Atlantic coasts.

Mostly dry with clear spells, the best of which will be in the northeast. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees, with a few mist patches forming in the west as northwesterly winds fall light.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy during the morning with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending from the Atlantic to western parts later in the day.

Highs of 15 to 19 degrees, coolest in the northwest with light variable breezes falling calm at times.

Showery outbreaks of rain in the west extending to the east towards morning with clear spells following into the west. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in light northerly breezes.

FRIDAY: Rain in the east will clear through the morning, with a mix of sunny spell and a few showers following from the west. Highest temperatures will range from about 16 to 21 degrees in light northerly breezes.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: At the moment indications are that next weekend will become more unsettled with rain moving in from the southwest on Saturday evening and with further rain or showers on Sunday, it will be mild though with highs in the high teens to low twenties.