Laois community is on the Irish Water at risk list

Since the middle of last week Irish Water says it has seen a noticeable increase particularly in seaside resorts and agricultural areas with demand likely to remain high through July and August.

It said there are 12 areas currently most at risk of drought, mainly in the Midlands and South East of the country including The Swan.

In areas affected Irish Water have implemented a range of measures such as tankering and / or night time restrictions to protect supplies and ensure water keeps flowing to homes and businesses.

The utility says the vast majority of its 750 water treatment plants continue to meet the demand for water supply as hot weather sees an increase in water usage across the country. Irish Water thanked the public for their responsible use of water and is asking everybody to continue to take some simple steps to conserve water and to avoid the need for restrictions later in the summer.

“By reducing the water used for example turning off the hose and avoiding power washing we can all help ensure there is enough water to for everyone as we go through the summer,” Tom Cuddy, Irish Water’s Head of Asset Operations.

“We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise,” he said.

To help people learn more about saving water Irish water says it has developed an easy-to-use conservation calculator so they can work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more.

The free calculator is available on the Irish Water www.water.ie/calculator where you can also fine lots of useful water saving tips.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Irish Water 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on www.water.ie

WATER SAVING TIPS

At Home:

Take a shorter shower

Fix dripping taps or leaking toilets in your home

When brushing your teeth or shaving, turn off the tap and save up to 6 litres of water per minute

Minimise the amount of water used in paddling pools

If you need to wash your car, use a bucket and sponge instead of a hose

Report any external leaks to Irish Water at 1800 278 278. No leak fixes itself and every leak gets progressively worse.

The escaping water can weaken the ground or cause slippery footpaths and roads. The leaking water reduces the supply pressure for adjacent properties. What looks like a small leak at the surface can be using the equivalent to 20-30 households.

In the garden:

Save and reuse water collected from baths, showers, and hand basins in the garden

In the garden use a rose head watering can instead of a hose and aim for the roots

Consider installing a water butt to collect rainwater – this can then be used for watering the garden during dry weather

Do your watering in the evening, when it won’t evaporate

Pots and containers need lots of water to prevent drying out, so plant directly into the ground as much as possible

Another good tip is to add a layer of plant material, like bark, to your flower bed to prevent evaporation and reduce the need for watering

On the Farm

Fix troughs – Watch out for overflowing drinking troughs as they can waste significant amounts of water. Adjust the ball valves to lower the float or replace faulty parts.

Dry cleaning: Save water when cleaning the yard by using dry-cleaning techniques. Use scrapers and brushes to remove solid waste from yards and pens before hosing. You can also use a small amount of water (e.g. one bucket) to pre-soak waste before cleaning.

Clean plate cooler water: If you own a dairy farm, you can divert clean plate cooler water to a tank and use it for parlour washing

Consider Rainwater Harvesting - rain from the roofs of farm buildings can be used for a variety of activities such as washing down yards. Consider the level of rain water quality required for specific water uses on the farm (e.g. plant nurseries and field irrigation) and the surfaces and contamination risks before you consider installing appropriate rain water harvesting, treatment (filtration and UV) and storage systems.

Take action to protect water sources: Avoid contamination of surface waters by reducing or eliminating access to livestock by fencing off watercourses. Pollution containing animal faeces can affect the water environment, nutrients and soil. Destroyed bankside vegetation can also contribute to flooding.

There are lots more water saving tips for farmers on our website at

www.water.ie/conservation/business/ business-conservation-tips/ agriculture/

More information on water conservation can be found at https://www.water.ie/ conservation/