Mattress amnesty in Laois

Laois County Council is holding a mattress amnesty in Ballylynan this weekend.
People are being urged to bring their unwanted old mattresses to Pedigree Corner on Saturday, July 24 between 9.30am and 2.30pm.
The council is reminding people that there is a maximum of two mattresses permitted per vehicle and the service is reserved for domestic customers.
While it is free to dispose of mattresses, the council are warning people not to bring bed bases or other waste materials.
