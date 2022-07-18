Search

Laois Travellers to celebrate community

Laois Traveller Action Group (LTAG) today announced that in celebration of ‘Traveller Pride Week’ which is on in Ireland from 18th-24th July.

The week features a ‘Traveller Pride’ event on at Bloom HQ, Mountrath, on Wednesday, July 20 from 12-4.00pm.
All members of the Laois community are welcome to come and see the travelling community taking pride in their heritage, culture and music tradition.

Events on throughout the day include:
- Photo display of the Travelling Community throughout generations
- Photo display by Frenchman, Joseph Philippe Bevillard, who has taken on interest and photographed the travelling community for many years
- Display of old campfire and tents used in the travelling community
- Singer Davey Ward, who sings songs well known and loved by travellers.

Louse McInerney from LTAG is involved in organising the event.

“Crafts and traditions in our culture that were once widely practiced and experienced, are rare today. This year’s Traveller Pride Week is about coming together and acknowledging and embracing our heritage with pride, exploring our natural creativity to connect with one another, and sharing our cultural experiences through the joy that creativity brings.

“We look forward to welcoming all members of the Laois Community to our event this Wednesday’ said Ms McInerney.
This event is open to all members of the community.

Come and Join Laois Traveller Action Group on Wednesday 20th July from 12 noon until 4.00pm at Bloom HQ Mountrath for a celebration of culture, music and traditions.

