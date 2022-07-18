Elderly Laois woman in court for driving wrong way on motorway

A Laois woman who is aged in her 70s was convicted of careless driving after she drove the wrong way on the Dublin, Cork Limerick motorway in Kildare.
Kathleen Dawson, aged 72, of Killyganord, Ballylinan, appeared at Naas District Court on July 14 last.
The incident happened on the M7 close to Junction 14 at Mayfield, Monasterevin on September 5, 2021.
Judge Cephas Power agreed to a defence application to amend the charge from dangerous driving to careless driving.
The court heard that the defendant was driving on a regional road when road works confused her and she accidentally ended up on the wrong side of the M7.
Judge Power issued a €600 fine to the defendant under Section 52 of the Road Traffic Act and allowed her four months to pay.
