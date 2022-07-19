Laois participants sought for ‘Making Music in the Midlands’

Music Network and Age Friendly Ireland invite people living in Laois aged 55 and over to join an exciting music project teaching an array of styles and techniques.

Making Music in the Midlands: the Music Network Teaching Residencies will be led by renowned musicians Alec O’Leary (guitar), Angelina Carberry (banjo/mandolin/whistle), Dan Brouder (button accordion), Adele O’Dwyer (violin/viola/cello), Phil Robson (guitar), Ciaran Wilde (saxophone/clarinet), Catherine McEvoy (flute), and Jacinta McEvoy (guitar/concertina).

The project focuses on returning to playing an instrument and sharing the joy of group music-making.

People living in Longford, Laois, Offaly, Roscommon and Westmeath may apply to participate in any of the residencies. However, priority within each county will go to applicants from that county. While some musical experience is required, the ability to read music is not essential.

In Laois, Participants will receive individual and group tuition on guitar from Alec O'Leary between August and September 2022 at LOETB Learning Hub, 2 Park Villas, Harpur’s Lane, Mountmellick Rd. Portlaoise.

Running through August and September, tuition is free, and instruments will be provided if required. If demand is high, one of the residencies may be offered online to ensure financial circumstances or lack of transport do not act as barriers to participation. Technical support to enable online learning will be provided to participants if necessary.

Over eight weeks, three one-to-one and two group lessons and two ensemble sessions will be provided in each county. Two coffee sessions will also be held per county to give people the opportunity to socialise and reflect on their musical journey.

The project will conclude with two ensemble sessions per county, where participants and their teachers will play the music learned during the project together. Places are limited to nine per county. Priority will be given on a first come, first served basis. However, additional criteria will be used for selection, including county of residence, availability of teaching slots, ability to partake in the entire programme and geographical spread throughout the midlands.

The Midlands Teaching Residencies are presented by Music Network and Age Friendly Ireland. Music Network is funded by the Arts Council of Ireland. This initiative is supported by Creative Ireland.

To apply, visit www.musicnetwork.ie or phone Music Network on 01-4750224. Closing date for applications: Friday, July 22 at 2pm.