Future use of landmark Laois building revealed after big revamp

One of Portlaoise most historic buildings is taking on a new life as casino for gambling.

After lying idle for years, imposing former of Bank of Ireland has undergone a substantial overhaul in the past three years and is now set to be a casino.

Rumours had been circulating that the renovation, which is believed to have been carried out and a significant cost, was being pursued for the purpose of opening a high end gambling venue.

Now, Vincent King has applied to Laois County Council to erect an illuminated sign to the side of the building which was built more than 170 years ago.

The application for the premises at Bank Place on Railway Street is light on detail but with the only indication of its new use being the application for the sign.

However, Mr King has included pictures of the building before and prior to renovation which reveal the big extent of the work that was needed to put it back into use. The pictures are included because Mr King has also sought permission to reatain all associated works at Bank Place which is a protected structure near Portlaoise Train Station.

The National Inventory of Architectural Heritage says says the purpose built for the Bank of Ireland and designed by George Halpin in 1850. It was remodelled 1879 and 1921.

"It is an important part of Portlaoise's economic history and as one of two bank buildings by George Halpin, better known for his design and construction of lighthouses," says the inventory.

After its use as a bank ended it was converted into what was known as the Prison Officers Club. While primarily a social club, the building was used for many community meetings and other activities by groups and people in Portlaoise.

It would later be a temporary first home for Gaelscoil Portlaoise. However, after the school vacated, it was left vacant.

A company trading as the Bank Partnership was granted conditional planning permission in 2008 to change its use to a bar/restaurant. Newer extensions were due to be knocked and replaced with a three storey over basement perimeter block including restaurants, shops and offices.

Planning permission coincided with the property crash and the project never got off the ground. The building was vacant until a point in 2014 when Laois County Council threatened to serve a dereliction notice on the owners. It is not sure if this ever happened but councillors were told in 2017 that the local authority would be contacting the owners to explore future uses and have it cleaned up due to dereliction and anti-social behaviour.

Then, in 2019 it was listed as 'sale agreed' by DNG Kelly in Portarlington after being on the market for many years. Renovation work got underway in June that year and has been proceeding since.

Mr King has previously been involved with the development of a casino just off Main Street.

A decision is due by the end of August.