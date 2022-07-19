Suspended sentence for abusive behaviour at Laois hotel

A woman was frothing at the mouth while shouting abuse at security during a Nathan Carter concert, a sitting of Portlaoise District Court has heard.

Sharon Greene, 39, of 71 O’Moore Street, Portlaoise admitted being abusive and failing to comply with directions of gardai at the Midlands Park Hotel, Jessop Street, Portlaoise on June 6 last.

Sgt Michael Tarpey said Gardai were called as the woman was screaming and shouting, “you’re a tramp” at security and she had “white foam coming from her mouth” at 10pm on the evening in question. He said she has four previous convictions.

Solicitor Philip Meagher said his client was a 39 year old mother of five who was in receipt of carers allowance.

On the night in question, she had gone to see Nathan Carter with some members of her family. “One of her children became involved in an argument with the door staff,” he explained.

Mr Meagher said his client “took offence” and “she reacted very poorly by trying to get across her abhorrence” at comments she believed security had made to her daughter. “She has penned a letter which issues an apology to all parties concerned,” he said.

Mr Meagher said it detailed her “heartfelt expression of remorse” and “she apologises again in open court to the staff from the hotel.” He said his client doesn’t normally drink but she had consumed alcohol on the night in question. He said his client would say that: “This was a flash in the pan incident that occurred and she dealt with it poorly.”

Judge Patricia Cronin noted she had no previous convictions for public order but that she had a conviction for assault. “Her behaviour on the evening in question was appalling,” said Judge Cronin.

She imposed a four month prison sentence which she suspended for 24 months. Judge Cronin fixed recognisance in case of appeal.