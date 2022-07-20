Laois man allegedly produced chainsaw

A Laois resident accused of trespass and theft at a house in Offaly is also alleged to have produced a chainsaw during the incident.

Remi Hamisi (23), Waterfront Apartments, French Church Street, Portarlington, is accused of committing the offences on October 9 last year at Ballykeane, Geashill.

When he appeared before Tullamore District Court last week he told Judge Patricia Cronin the case was going on too long and said he did not know why the book of evidence was not yet ready.

He was reacting to Sergeant James O'Sullivan who told the court the DPP had directed that the Mr Hamisi should be tried by indictment. The court was also told that a bench warrant had been issued for the accused man on June 2 last.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said the book of evidence will be ready on July 27 next.

Judge Cronin remanded Mr Hamisi in custody to appear in court again on that date and extended time for service of the book.