Gardai arrest driver who failed a roadside drug test in Laois

Pic Laois Offaly Gardai
Gardai in Laois arrested a driver who tested positive for illegal drugs in a roadside test today.
The driver was stopped at a multiagency checkpoint involving the Road Safety Authority(RSA) and Gardai at Emo.
Gardai said: “Laois Roads Policing Unit were out conducting checkpoints today with RSA inspectors at Cappakeel, Emo, Co. Laois. One driver was arrested after failing a roadside drug test for Cannabis and Opiates.”
They stated that: “A blood sample was taken at Portlaoise Garda Station and this driver now faces a court appearance and disqualification from driving.”
