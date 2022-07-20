Lucky Laois family claim €500,000 lotto prize

A family from Laois has collected their top prize of €500,000 EuroMillions Plus draw which they won on Tuesday, July 12.

The family, who wish to remain private, spoke of the difference the win will make to their lives earlier today.

“It cost me €100 to fill up the car yesterday”, one syndicate member said, “this is going to take huge pressure off us and offer us some peace of mind”.

Their winning quick pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Gala store on Grattan Street in Portlaoise.

“As mad as it sounds I’m really looking forward to buying some really expensive wool and knitting myself a gorgeous jumper. It’s a huge hobby of mine”, another syndicate member added.

At the time of the win, shop owner Bosco Ramsbottom said he was thrilled to get the call about the jackpot.

“We’re a small, local friendly shop operating 21 years, employing 23 people. We’re absolutely delighted to hear about the win. There’s a great buzz in store with lots of our customers coming in and out of the shop checking their tickets. We wish the winner the very best of luck,” he said at the time.