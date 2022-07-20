Search

Ukrainian refugee numbers rise in Laois after lull in June

Ukrainian refugees have volunteered with Portlaoise Tidy Towns

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

20 Jul 2022 10:33 PM

The number of people who have fled to Laois from Russia's invasion of Ukraine has risen by nearly 8% since the middle of June according to the official latest figures.

Central Statistics Office figures to July 10 show that 551 Ukrainians have been given refuge in Laois from Putin's war against their homeland.

The number is up on the 511 recorded as being living here on June 19. A similar county up to June 5 also revealed that 551 people had moved to Laois. The first count carried out by the CSO showed that 487 people from Ukraine had arrived in Laois up to May 22 this year. 

The latest figures show that 281 Ukrainians are living in the Portlaoise Municipal District while 144 people from the country are residing in the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District area which takes in the west and south of the county.

The Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District has the smallest number of refugees. It is accommodating 126 people seeking safe haven from Russia.

Extensive efforts have been made in Laois to support those arriving. Numerous offers of accommodation were also made in the early days of Russia's attack.

There were 43,256 arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland by the week ending 10 July 2022, an increase of just under 4,500 in three weeks previously. Every Local Electoral Area in Ireland has some refugees. North Inner City in Dublin had the highest number of associated arrivals from Ukraine at 1,410.

Women aged 20 and over account for 47% of arrivals to date, while individuals aged 0-19 (both male and female) account for 37%. 

The highest percentage of those arriving (39% or 17,034 individuals) were categorised as 'One parent with children' under the broad relationship classification headings used. Note that spouses/partners may have stayed in Ukraine.

As of 10 July 2022, of the arrivals that attended employment support events arranged by Intreo Public Employment Services, 66% were noted with English language proficiency being a challenge in securing employment.

Of the 13,514 arrivals who attended an Intreo event, 9,645 had recorded previous occupations with "Professionals" being the largest group at 33%. Of the 9,744 persons where the highest level of education was recorded, 69% had achieved an NFQ level equivalent to 7 or higher.

Based on administrative data currently available to the CSO, of the arrivals from Ukraine aged 18 and older, 91% showed activity in administrative data after 31 May 2022.

