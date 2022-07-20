Puppies found at Dublin Port in van belonging to Laois resident

Pic Credit: DSPCA
Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has said four young puppies were found in a van belonging to a Laois resident in Dublin Port in 2020.
According to the DSPCA, the puppies were discovered hidden in a plastic box in the rear of the van at Dublin Port in October 2020. The animals, who had no ventilation or water, were seized and taken care of by the DSPCA’s veterinary team.
The van’s owner, who the DSPCA said was a resident of Portlaoise, has since been prosecuted in relation to the discovery.
The DSPCA stated that: “We are happy to say that all four puppies are all doing well and have all found loving homes.”
Anyone wishing to support the work of DSPCA can do so at https://www.dspca.ie/donation
