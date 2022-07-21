Evening to celebrate 400th anniversary of Wayside Cross in Laois village

The Wayside Cross in Errill
A celebration for the 400th anniversary of the Wayside Cross will take place in Errill on Friday, evening July 29.
The Cross, known locally as the Monument, was built in memory of Florence Fitzpatrick, 3rd Baron of Upper Ossory and his wife Katherine, and had the date the 29th July 1622 inscribed on it.
On the same evening there will be a tree planted at the site where St. Kieran's Holy Tree once stood.
There will be a short prayer service at both sites with music to mark the occasion.
To commemorate the anniversary a book about the Monument will be launched on the same evening by Cllr John King. A special limited edition plate to mark the anniversary will be available. Food and refreshments will be served in Ray's Bar in Errill on the same evening.
The evening will commence at 7pm at the Cross at St. Bernadette's Hall. All are welcome to attend.
