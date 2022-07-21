Search

21 Jul 2022

Evening to celebrate 400th anniversary of Wayside Cross in Laois village

Evening to celebrate 400th anniversary of Wayside Cross in Laois village

The Wayside Cross in Errill

Reporter:

Express Reporter

21 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A celebration for the 400th anniversary of the Wayside Cross will take place in Errill on Friday, evening  July 29.

The Cross, known locally as the Monument, was built in memory of Florence Fitzpatrick, 3rd Baron of Upper Ossory and his wife Katherine, and had the date the 29th July 1622 inscribed on it. 

On the same evening there will be a tree planted at the site where St. Kieran's Holy Tree once stood. 
There will be a short prayer service at both sites with music to mark the occasion. 

To commemorate the anniversary a book about the Monument will be launched on the same evening by Cllr John King. A special limited edition plate to mark the anniversary will be available. Food and refreshments will be served in Ray's Bar in Errill on the same evening.

The evening will commence at 7pm at the Cross at St. Bernadette's Hall. All are welcome to attend. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media