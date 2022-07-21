Rear access blocked to Laois town's heritage houses

Action has been requested to stop people parking and blocking rear access to a row of heritage houses in a Laois town.

Lord Edward Street in Mountmellick is a row of traditional redbrick terraced houses that have a shared laneway to the rear. The problem is that narrow laneways between the blocks of houses are regularly blocked by parked vehicles.

Laois County Council has agreed to measures to put an end to the problem, after a request by Cllr Paddy Bracken.

He tabled a motion on it to the July meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick municipal district meeting, that "this council address the parking and the entrances access difficulties at Lord Edward Street, Mountmellick".

"This is causing great difficulty to people accessing back entrances," he explained.

Council acting senior engineer James Dowling has agreed to works after meeting Cllr Bracken on site.

"It has been agreed to install yellow boxes at the entrances to the accesses for the lanes to the rear of the properties.

"We will probably have to extend onto footpaths to provide clear access," he said.

Cllr Seamus McDonald seconded the motion.