21 Jul 2022

Charlie Flanagan challenges Seán Fleming to intervene with AIB

Fianna Fáil Minister of State Seán Fleming is a Government colleague of Fine Gael's Charlie Flanagan.

Conor Ganly

21 Jul 2022 7:33 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Minister Seán Fleming should intervene to reverse AIB's plan to cut cash services from 70 branches including three in Laois Offaly according to his fellow Laois TD in Government, Fine Gael's Charlie Flangan.

Dep Flanagan called on Minister Fleming, who has special responsibility for Financial services, to take action in relation to threatened bank branch closures and what he said was an "ill-considered AIB action".

“Many people want to continue using cash. The pandemic changed a lot of aspects of our lives, but cash is still legal tender, and many prefer to use it as form of payment.

“I requested that Deputy Fleming, as Minister with specific responsibility for Financial Services, intervenes in the interests of our rural communities and farm families,  here in Laois and Offaly. Especially as this decision runs counter to Government policy ‘Our Rural Future: Rural Development Policy 2021-2025'," said a statment.

Dep Flanagan, a former Government Minister, wants communities protected.

“It is most important the best interests of rural communities are protected. Headquarters of AIB cannot assume that all banking customers can go about their daily business without access to cash, particular elderly members of the communities in Rathdowney, Birr and Edenderry.

“The announcement appears to be nothing other than a cost-cutting measure, and I believe that ATM services should be maintained at an absolute minimum.

“It is not acceptable, and as minister for financial services, it is imperative that action be taken to address this situation urgently.

"I am urging the Minister to use the Department’s influence here and question how the bank is considering the impact of these changes on rural areas and the gross inconvenience for farm families & small business," Deputy Flanagan concluded.

AIB must abolish service charges after cutting cash facilities demands Laois Offaly representative

Minister of State Seán Fleming has yet to comment.

