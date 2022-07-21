Fabulous fete returns to Laois town

Camila, Rachel and Isobel Black with 'Stella' at the Abbeyleix Rectory Garden Fête. Photograph: Alf Harvey.
A popular event on the Laois summer calendar is making a comeback this year after Covid.
This year’s Abbeyleix Rectory Garden Fete takes place on Bank Holday Monday, August 1.
"We are celebrating sixty years believe it or not," says organiser Reverand Cannon Patrick Harvey.
The fete takes place in the Rectory walled garden.
"It is the first one we’ve held ‘in person’ for three years," said Cannon Harvey.
He is hoping for a big turnout.
"Come early and buy home-made cakes, jams and country produce, race ducks, eat a hot dog, win a bottle (or two) on the bottle stall, have a go on the wheel of fortune, browse the book and white elephant stalls and play games (including the many in Kids’ Korner) and much more, and then put your feet up and have tea, Bring your friends!" he said.
Cannon Harvey thanked all who support.
The Fete opens at 2 pm on August 1.
