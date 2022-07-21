All roads lead to Laois for a vintage day of threshing

Threshing fun in Ballyfin.
Ballyfin Vintage & Veteran Club presents their second Steam Threshing Festival in August.
Vintage tractors, cars, machinery, working demonstrations, free parking, stalls, music, crafts, auto-jumble and lots more are promised by the organisers of the Laois event.
For queries or any additional information on the Ballyfin Vintage & Veteran Club, please call Pat O’Connor at 087-7824481 or Robert Armitage 087-2317598.
Pre-registration for stalls required.
The event takes place on Sunday, August 7 at 12pm at Ballylusk, Ballyfin R32CX39.
