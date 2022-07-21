Bus firm hikes Laois Dublin fare price due to 'rising costs'

A big private bus firm that has a public service remit has increased it's fare price by 20% on its Laois to Dublin route and is now 50% higher to get to Dublin Airport from Portlaoise.

Kilkenny-based JJ Kavanagh and Sons has in recent weeks increased the price of a ticket from Portlaoise to Dublin City Centre from €7.50 to €9 one way. The return fire goes from €15 to €18.

The company confirmed the rise which it put down to the higher costs.

"Our fares were updated recently and the reason for it was to keep up with the constant rise in operating costs," it said.

The firm which is 100% Irish owned was asked if there were more details on this and the new fares on different routes it operates.

While it did not confirm that other prices have risen it replied that the the fares on its airport routes were "updated".

The 735 Laois service originates in Limerick and serves Nenagh, Roscrea, Portlaoise, and Dublin Airport. A return ticket from Portlaoise to Dublin Airport costs €30 or €15 one way. That's a €10 rise from €20 charged earlier in 2022.

JJ Kavanagh's also runs a service between Waterford and Dublin Airport and Clonmel to Dublin Airport.

The company declined to give details on other fare rise but said the best way to check the new fares for our services is by using its journey planner on its website.

However, earlier in 2022 it issued a statment in which it gave details of how much people could save under a news item headlined 'ditch the car and SAVE up to €232 by travelling with JJ Kavanagh & Sons to Dublin Airport.

It said people should take the bus because fuel prices were so high, along car parking costs at Dublin Airport had increased.

"Get to where you need to go easier and cheaper than ever. Choose the most cost effective, sustainable transport option," it said.

Fuel prices are slightly higher in late July as they were in late May when Kavanagh's published the following savings table.

Apart from the new fare increase, Kavanagh's suspended services on July 1.

"JJ Kavanagh & Sons had to make the difficult decision to suspend some routes due to the low patronage. Since returning to full operation, the passengers numbers have not returned to the expected levels as previously seen prior to the Covid -19 pandemic. With regret we inform passengers that the following routes will be suspended from 1st July, 2022.

737 Naas – Dublin City/Dublin Airport

873 Carlow – Bagenalstown – Kilkenny

846 Clane – Naas

129 Newbridge – Kilcullen



It said the following route will be suspended during the Summer period and will recommence in September when the colleges/schools reopen.

825 Portlaoise – Carlow



It added that following service on the 735 Limerick – Dublin route will be suspended from Friday 8th July 2022.



07.30hrs Nenagh – Limerick Service



It added that this service would operate during the college term only and will recommence in September when the colleges reopen.

"On behalf of all of us in JJ Kavanagh & Sons, we are truly sorry for any inconvenience these service updates may be cause you and your family," it said.

The company has not yet updated its website with a news release about recent fare increase.

Kavangh's cut stops in Mountrath, Castletown, Pike of Rushall, Borris in Ossory from its 735 service in 2019.

Bus Éireann pulled out of the Laois Dublin service altogether in 2021 when the Expressway’s X12 service between Dublin and Limerick was deemed unsustainable losses due to the impact of Covid-19.

“Consolidating our Expressway network and withdrawing from this service will allow us to make important investments into our remaining routes," said a spokesperson at the time.

Dublin Coach runs a seven day service between Laois and Dublin through Kildare but does not run to the city centre. Portlaoise firm Martleys runs a Monday to Friday bus from Laois to the capital.

A day return ticket on Irish Rail between Portlaoise and Dublin will set you back €25.30.