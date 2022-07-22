Man arrested after serious assault on a woman in town near Laois

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with a serious assault on a woman in her 20s which occurred in Monasterevin.

Gardaí say the man was detained at Kildare Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A statement said A woman in her 20s received serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment on July 17.

The incident occurred in an area known as Moore Abbey Wood on the Kildangan Road in Monasterevin. Investigations into this incident are ongoing.

Gardaí said they are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the Monasterevin area on Sunday 17 between 1pm and 5.20pm and who may have footage (including dash-cam) to make that footage available to them.

Gardaí would particularly like to speak with two women who assisted the injured party.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.