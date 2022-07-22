Search

22 Jul 2022

Free Laois shop for Ukrainian refugees to close in Portlaoise

ukraine

Laois Integration Network opened the shop in April to provide emergency help to those fleeing Russia's invasion

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

22 Jul 2022 8:33 PM

Laois Integration Network today announced that a ‘Zero Cost Shop’ named ‘Siopa Fáilte’ for Ukrainian people living in Laois, will close due to the need for the help provided decreasing.

The shop which opened in April this year is set to close on on Saturday, July 30. When it was operational at the Old XtraVision shop on Bull Lane it contained items kindly donated by the people of Laois and all were available free of charge to the Ukraine refugee community living in Laois.  

While the shop will cease to operate for its original purpose, the Network says will now be open to the public and customers can purchase whatever they wish and donate whatever they can in an ‘honesty box’ located in the shop. They say the shop is also open now to local charities and charity shops, who can avail of stock for their services.

Karen McHugh, Chairperson of Laois Integration Network said that she and all the LIN Committee and volunteers who worked in the shop are, on the one hand sad to see it close but also happy that the need for the shop has reduced over the last few weeks as Ukrainian refugees living in Laois no longer need this free assistance. 

"The members of Laois Integration committee and volunteers in the shop have worked so hard since April in ensuring a welcome for all Ukrainian refugees arriving to Laois.  We have, however noticed over the past few weeks that the numbers coming into the shop has reduced significantly.

"This is due to Ukrainians receiving financial assistance or jobs as well as a reduction in numbers coming to Laois, therefore our shop is no longer needed. Additionally, the shop was kindly donated to us for free from Laois businessman Ger Mulhall for three months. 

"We are so grateful to Ger Mulhall, owner of Supervalu in Portlaoise, for his kindness and generosity, and we recognise that this is a business premises.  It is however, with a heavy heart that we are closing, as we have not only provided clothes, food, bikes and baby equipment, etc.. for Ukrainian refugees, but we have also developed deep friendships and relationships.  Our shop might be closing but our work will continue.  

"We hope to continue this social interaction and any help we can provide, once we find a suitable drop-in service in Portlaoise over the coming weeks.  We sincerely thank all those who volunteered in the shop over the last few months. Finally, we are so grateful for the donations given to us by the Laois Community, all of which have made such a difference to the Ukrainian refugees’, commented Ms McHugh. 

Laois Integration Network committee want to acknowledge the help of many who have helped with their work in welcoming Ukrainian refugees to Laois.  These include:

  • Ger Mulhall, from Supervalu, for donating one of his buildings to enable us to open the shop
  • All those who volunteered in the shop
  • Local Laois Community for their food, clothes and monetary donations.
  • Community Gardai in Portlaoise for transport and support
  • Portlaoise Party Supplies for providing complimentary balloons at the official launch
  • SOSAD for being able to store donations in their premises before moving to the old Xtra Vision shop. 
  • Shaws, Penneys and Carraig Donn clothing shops in Portlaoise for donating clothes rails
  • Portlaoise Parish Centre and Sparrow Insurances for covering the insurance costs. 
  • The Rainbow Castle Créche, Esker Hills  Portlaoise for collection and storage of items  
  • Portlaoise WOSP,  Polish Language School and Portlaoise and POLaois Community (Polish community group)
  • The Mens Shed for making and delivering tables for the shop 
  • The Lions Club for donation of vouchers for new arrivals
  • Race Right Cycles for the work in checking and repairing donated bikes
  • Halfords for carrying out safety check on donated bikes
  • Martleys for supporting with outing and school trips
  • Browns Fruit & Veg Shop for accepting donations when shop was closed and the friendships developed
  • PR Designs for designing our shop logo for free
  • Laois Partnership for their ongoing presence at the shop to translate, interpret, advise and signposts to services and their ongoing efforts to aid the families to integrate with Laois' community.
  • Laois County Council for ongoing support of LIN and the Zero Cost Shop
  • Laois Volunteer Centre for support with volunteer recruitment and ongoing support
  • The entire Laois Ukrainian Inter Agency Forum for their support and coordinated response to support Ukrainians who now call Laois home
  • Youth Work Laois members for their help with setting up the shop

The Zero-Cost Shop is now open to the public during the following times until Saturday 30th July:

Mondays from 4.00-6.00pm

Wednesdays from 4.00-6.00pm

Saturdays from 12.00-4.00pm

Karen McHugh, Chairperson of Laois Integration Network concluded by saying that social and helpful interaction will continue with Ukrainian refugees and anyone who wishes to help with donations can do so through the LIN Credit Union account.

Donations can be made directly to Laois Integration Network Credit Union account.

Account Name: Laois Integration Network; IBAN: IE62POCO99211710968699  BIC:   POCOIE21

Ukrainian refugee numbers rise in Laois after lull in June

Laois Integration Network (LIN) is a community organisation in Laois that promotes cultural diversity and effective integration throughout the County of Laois. It was established in February 2016, initially under the auspices of Doras Syrian Resettlement Project and since June 2016 as a separate entity comprising local voluntary and statutory organisations as well as individuals from Irish and migrant and diverse communities throughout Laois. 

News

