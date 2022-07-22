Laois schoolbus repeatedly hitting 'dangerous telegraph pole'

A school bus driver in Laois has asked for a telegraph pole to be moved, because it is causing repeat collisions with his bus.

The pole is in Upper Ballyfin, and the problem with it was highlighted by Cllr Seamus McDonald, at the July meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District.

"The pole is on the edge of the road, it has been struck several times by a school bus. The driver has contacted me. The sooner the better that this pole is moved in," Cllr McDonald said.

He tabled a motion requesting Laois County Council to remove the "dangerous telegraph pole", which he said is at O'Loughlin's house.

A second and potentially serious road safety issue was highlighted by Cllr McDonald at the same location.

He has asked the council to repair a damaged bridge.

"This bridge is cracked underneath for quite a while. It is deteriorating rapidly," he said.

In reply, acting senior area engineer James Dowling said that a bridge inspection will be carried out, as well as an examination of the pole.

"We will have to liaise with Eircom or ESB," he said.

Cllr Paddy Bracken seconded the motion.