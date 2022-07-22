Nobody claimed quad bike found in Laois woods

Portlaoise District Court
Gardai secured an application for the possession of a quad which was found in a woods and was never claimed.
The yellow Suzuki Qaud bike was discovered in the woods at Garrymaddock, Vicarstown on June 21 last year.
Sgt Michael Tarpey said gardai had possession of the quad since it was discovered in the woods and were unable to find its owner.
Judge Andrew Cody agreed to the application “to forfeit to the State for disposal” at a sitting of Portlaoise District Court.
