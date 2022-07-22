Ordered to stay out of Laois estate

Bail was granted to a man who is accused of damaging a door in Portlaoise.

Adam Graham, 33, of 58 Limetree Avenue, Kilminchy is accused of causing €100 worth of damage to the door at Lakeglen, Portlaoise on July 14 last.

Gardai said it is alleged that the defendant banged on the door so aggressively that it jammed. The damage was estimated at €100 and gardai objected to bail in light of the strength of the evidence.

Judge Andrew Cody said the suspect was entitled to a presumption of innocence. He granted bail on a bond of €1,000 with strict conditions. The defendant was ordered to reside at 58 Limetree Avenue and abide by a curfew between 10pm and 6am. He was to have no contact whatsoever, either direct or indirect with the injured party. He was to sign on every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at Portlaoise Garda Station, surrender his passport, provide a phone number that he can be contacted on at all times and he has to stay out of Lakeglen. The case was adjourned until September 8.