22 Jul 2022

Organisers begin laying nearly 40km of Ploughing trackway in Laois

No fly zone to be in place in Screggan for National Ploughing Championships

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

22 Jul 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Organisers have begun placing almost 40 kilometres of trackway on the site of this year’s National and World Championships in Ratheniska. 

The National Ploughing Association took to social media to announce that: "First panel of 37km of metal trakway laid on site in Ratheniska, Co Laois for #Ploughing2022 as this green field in the middle of Ireland will be transformed into the bustling hub of activity for this year’s National Ploughing Championships taking place on September 20th, 21st & 22nd."

The ploughing is returning in full for the first time since the Covid pandemic struck and is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to Laois. 

As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, the site is also hosting the World Ploughing Championships which had been due to be held by Russia. 

