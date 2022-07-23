Man jailed for dishonestly obtaining car

A man who failed to pay compensation for forgery and dishonestly obtaining a car has been given a 10 month sentence.
Richard Cotter, 26, of Glenlarahan, Cordal, Castleisland, Kerry had been given a number of chances to pay compensation in relation to the offences which occurred at The Rock, Mountmellick on November 20, 2020.
Solicitor Philip Meagher said his client wasn’t in a position to pay as he was in Cork Prison. “He does appreciate the opportunity that was given to him,” he remarked. He said the man has problems with alcohol and drug addiction.
Judge Andrew Cody sentenced the man to ten months in prison and fixed recognisance in case of appeal.
