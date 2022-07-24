Car forfeited to State in ‘unusual’ Laois case 

Gardai were granted possession of a car following what a Sergeant described as an “unusual” incident.
“This car was involved in a road traffic accident. The driver ran from the scene,” explained Sgt Michael Tarpey.
Gardai discovered the car was displaying “false documents in the window” and there was no insurance.
They contacted the last registered owner who said they had disposed of the vehicle. “Nobody is taking ownership of this vehicle,” he explained.
Judge Andrew Cody granted the application for possession of the 01 registered green Peugeot 206 car.
