25 Jul 2022

New apartments planned for Laois town

Davitt Road

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

25 Jul 2022 7:33 PM

A new planning application has been lodged for the construction of four apartment blocks in Mountmellick. 

The application, which seeks to demolish an existing building, was lodged by Corrigeen Building Company Ltd last Friday. 

According to the planning application, the four apartment blocks will accommodate 32 two bedroom apartments on Davitt Road in the town. 

The plans include the provision of bin bays, cycle shelters, 61 car parking spaces and a site entrance. The new planning application is due to be decided by Laois County Council in September. 

">

Corrigeen Builders were refused planning permission to demolish a building and to construct 36 apartments in eight two storey blocks on Davitt Road last April. 

Those plans were initially given the green light by Laois County Council subject to a number of conditions. However, they were appealed to An Bord Pleanala by the Davitt Court Residents Committee and School Phadraig Naofa Boys National School and its board of management.

Davitt Court housing estate residents also objected, citing overlooking, lack of parking and public spaces, flood risks, traffic hazards, lack of social infrastructure in Mountmellick. 

In its refusal, An Bord Pleanala cited the absence of a Natura Impact Statement and said it could not be sure that the development would not negatively impact the River Barrow and the River Nore SAC(Special Area of Conservation). 

It also expressed concern over the public sewer connection and the capacity of the existing network. The board also found that the development could have adverse effects on the environment including potential flood risks. Having regard to all the matters, the board refused permission for the development.

News

