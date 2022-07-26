Search

26 Jul 2022

Laois music festival Forest Fest promoter confirms 2023 return

Laois music festival Forest Fest promoter confirms 2023 return

Laois music festival Forest Fest promoter confirms 2023 return

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

26 Jul 2022 1:34 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

The new Laois music festival Forest Fest is on the way back in 2023, the event's promoter has confirmed.

Philip Meagher is delighted with the success of the first Forest Fest in Emo village which ran from July 22-24.

Thousands of festival goers descended on the village for live music and family entertainment.

The music ranged from top acts like The Stunning, The Waterboys, HamSandwich, King Kong Company and Damien Dempsey, to a strong Laois flavour including Strength in Numbers, Pogueology, Vendetta Love and the Portarlington Singers.

The festival in the community sports field in Emo village was attended by young and old, with camping chairs permitted, adding to the relaxed family atmosphere. 

“People really bought into it. They absolutely loved it, the feedback is unbelievable. The company I got who put these festivals together everywhere said they had never seen such positive feedback,” he told the Leinster Express on Monday as the clean-up was underway.

The festival was first planned in 2020 but it had to be cancelled when Covid hit.

“That was a disappointment but it was worth waiting for,” he said.

Forest Fest will again take place in the same third weekend in July in 2023.

“It is a good slot in the calendar for production and equipment and there is not too much else on,” the solicitor said.

IN PICTURES: Forest Fest hits all the right notes in Laois

He will keep it to the same formula next year.

“I will keep it tight, it is a boutique size. People feel comfortable and safe with plenty of room and access for all, and it is manageable to walk from the carpark and campsite,” he said.

The cleanup was well underway on Monday.
“We are all out and Emo is spotless again,” he said.

See pictures in this week's Leinster Express out now.

