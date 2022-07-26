Laois Offaly Gardai investigate theft of vans from business

Image of the vans posted to social media
Laois Offaly Gardai are investigating the theft of two vans from a business premises at the weekend.
The 182 Ford Transit and a 191 Renault Master were stolen from a yard at Leinster Commercials in Edenderry, Co Offaly on Sunday night.
The owners are offering a cash reward in relation to the thefts. They have published images of the vehicles on social media.
They say the incident happened between 12:25 and 12:50am. The owners suspect a third vehicle was used to commit the crime.
The theft is being investigated by Gardai in Edenderry.
