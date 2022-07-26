Woman abusive to gardai in Portlaoise

A probation report was ordered for a woman who became abusive to Gardai in Portlaoise.

Susan Byrne, 57, of 10 Jessop Street, Portlaoise was arrested at the Killeshin Hotel in Portlaoise on June 22 last.

Sgt Michael Tarpey said Gardai on mobile patrol came across the woman on the date in question at 8pm. “She started screaming at gardai, ‘why don’t you go arrest foreigners’,” Sgt Tarpey explained.

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said the defendant, who was originally from Dublin and had moved to Portlaoise, had lost her husband to leukemia in 2008. “Up until her 55 birthday she never stepped foot in any court,” he said. He said alcohol doesn’t suit her and she had “spiralled out of control since she lost her husband.”

Mr Fitzgerald said the defendant had abstained from alcohol since and was “mortified” over the incident. She had brought €200 to court and had written a letter of apology, he added.

Judge Andrew Cody said he would like a probation report before passing sentence “for the sake of the people of Portlaoise and for her own sake.” He adjourned the case to December 1 in order for the report to be compiled.